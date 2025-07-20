Azerbaijani gymnasts win 2 gold and 1 silver medal at Universiade (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20. Azerbaijani gymnasts achieved a historic success at the 32nd Summer Universiade in Germany, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani team in the group all-around among adults, consisting of Gullu Agalarzade, Laman Alimuradova, Yelizaveta Luzan, Darya Sorokina and Kamilla Aliyeva, won the gold medal, scoring 50.500 points.

The team, which retained first place in the ribbon program, again rose to the top of the podium with 22,850 points. The Azerbaijani team won the silver medal in the three balls and two hoops program in group exercises, scoring 23,950 points.

This is the first success of Azerbaijani gymnasts as part of a team in group exercises in the history of the Universiade.