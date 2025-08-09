President of Moldova highlights significance of Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. The deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan marks an important milestone towards ending decades of hostilities, the President of Moldova, Maia Sandu, wrote on X, Trend reports.

She congratulated President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan, as well as President of the US Donald Trump for helping open the path to peace, reconciliation, and greater prosperity in the region..

As reported earlier, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, and the President of the United States, Donald Trump, have signed a Joint Declaration in Washington on the peaceful settlement of relations between Baku and Yerevan.