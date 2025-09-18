EU сommissioner for enlargement observes demining process in Azerbaijan's Aghdam (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, September 18. The new European Union (EU) Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos has observed the demining process in the Aghdam district, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

She inspected demining work in the district's Sarijaly village during her visit.

The official was informed about the mine contamination of territories by Armenia and the relevant clearance work.

Kos was also reported that demining operations carried out in Karabakh and East Zangezur from November 2020 to September 17, 2025, cleared 227,713 hectares of land of mines and explosive remnants of war.

A total of 209,168 mines and other explosive remnants of war were detected and neutralized, including 38,600 anti-personnel mines, 22,192 anti-tank mines and 148,376 unexploded ordnance (UXO).

The clearance operations are carried out with the support of manual mine clearance, special purpose mechanical vehicles, and mine detection dogs.

Then Kos watched the demining of the mines found in the area by explosion.

