Azerbaijan's Formula 1's second qualifying session wraps up (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The second qualifying session of the Formula 1 round within the framework of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix held in Baku has ended, Trend reports.

The UK pilot of the McLaren team Lando Norris showed the best result.

In the first session, he also showed the best result.

The Dutchman Max Verstappen of the Red Bull Racing team was second, and the Monaco driver Charles Leclerc from Ferrari was third.

Franco Colapinto (“Alpine”), Nico Hulkenberg (“Kick Sauber”), Esteban Ocon (“Haas”), Pierre Gasly (“Alpine”) and Alexander Albon (“Williams”) didn't compete in the second session.

They took 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th places, respectively.

To note, Norris won in the first and third practice sessions of Formula 1, and UK Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari - in the second practice session.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 21.

xxx

The first qualifying session of the Formula 1 within the framework of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix held in Baku has ended, Trend reports.

UK driver Lando Norris of the McLaren team showed the best result.

To note, UK pilot Lando Norris of the McLaren team won in the first and third practice sessions of Formula 1, and UK Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari - in the second practice session.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 21.

xxx

The Formula 1 qualifying session has started on the second day of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Trend reports.

The race features 10 teams and 20 drivers.

The qualifying session will determine the drivers' positions in the main race.

To note, UK pilot Lando Norris of the McLaren team won in the first and third practice sessions of Formula 1, and UK Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari - in the second practice session.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 21.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel