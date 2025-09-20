Azerbaijan's Formula 1's second qualifying session wraps up (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. The second qualifying session of the Formula 1 round within the framework of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix held in Baku has ended, Trend reports.

The Dutchman Max Verstappen of the Red Bull Racing team showed the best result.

McLaren's Lando Norris from the UK was second, while McLaren's Australian Oscar Piastri clinched the third spot.

Oliver Berman (Haas), Lance Stroll (Aston Martin), Gabriel Bortoletto (Kick Sauber), Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari) and Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) will not participate in the third and final session.

They took 11th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th places respectively.

In the first session, Norris showed the best result.

Verstappen of Red Bull Racing was second, and the Monegasque Charles Leclerc from Ferrari ranked third.

Franco Colapinto (Alpine), Nico Hulkenberg (Kick Sauber), Esteban Ocon (Haas), Pierre Gasly (Alpine) and Alexander Albon (Williams) took 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th and 20th places respectively in the second session.

To note, Norris won in the first and third practice sessions of Formula 1, and UK Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari - in the second practice session.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 21.

xxx

The first qualifying session of the Formula 1 within the framework of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix held in Baku has ended, Trend reports.

UK driver Lando Norris of the McLaren team showed the best result.

To note, UK pilot Lando Norris of the McLaren team won in the first and third practice sessions of Formula 1, and UK Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari - in the second practice session.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 21.

xxx

The Formula 1 qualifying session has started on the second day of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku, Trend reports.

The race features 10 teams and 20 drivers.

The qualifying session will determine the drivers' positions in the main race.

To note, UK pilot Lando Norris of the McLaren team won in the first and third practice sessions of Formula 1, and UK Lewis Hamilton of Ferrari - in the second practice session.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix will conclude on September 21.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel