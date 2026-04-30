Azerbaijan transits new batch of freight from Russia to Armenia (UPDATE)

Title changed

Details added: first version posted on 10:49

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 30. Another freight shipment from Russia to Armenia was carried out, transiting through the territory of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

A total of 4 wagons of grain weighing 279 tons and 3 wagons of fertilizer weighing 203 tons were sent from the Bilajari Railway Station to Boyuk Kesik direction.

The transportation of freight by rail was carried out according to the established schedule, and all necessary logistics and security measures were ensured during the transit process.

So far, more than 25,000 tons of grain, more than 1,600 tons of fertilizer, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been sent from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan.

Along with transit, the export of petroleum products from Azerbaijan to Armenia continues. So far, more than 8,500 tons of diesel, 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of RON-95 gasoline have been exported from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

xxx

10:49

Grain and fertilizer will be sent to Armenia in transit through the territory of Azerbaijan today, Trend reports.

The cargo will be dispatched from the Bilajari Railway Station of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

4 wagons of grain weighing 279 tons and 3 wagons of fertilizer weighing 203 tons will be sent to Boyuk Kesik direction.

On October 21, 2025, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced that Azerbaijan has lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the time of occupation. The first such transit cargo was a shipment of Kazakh grain to Armenia.

On December 18, SOCAR shipped 1,220 tons of RON-95 motor fuel to Armenia. On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 railcars) were dispatched, including 1,742 tons of RON-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

On January 11, an 18-railcar train carrying 979 tons of RON-92 gasoline was delivered. On February 25, 4,500 tons of diesel fuel were transported, followed on March 5 by 31 railcars with 1,984 tons of diesel and two railcars carrying 135 tons of Russian fertilizer. Additional consignments included a seven-railcar train of Russian grain on March 9 and, on March 11, a total of 11 railcars loaded with 1,023 tons of grain (net weight: 770 tons).

On March 24 of this year, 4 wagons of fertilizers with a total weight of 271 tons and one wagon of buckwheat weighing 68 tons were dispatched to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

On March 25, 5 wagons with wheat, weighing a total of 350 tons, were dispatched to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

On April 1, 349 tons of Russian wheat were sent to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

Furthermore, on April 21, a train consisting of 16 wagons loaded with 974 tons of diesel fuel was sent from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

On April 24, a freight train consisting of five wagons carrying Russian wheat with a total weight of 350 tons was sent to Armenia in transit through Azerbaijan.