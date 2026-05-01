Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker slams adoption of anti-Azerbaijani documents by European Parliament (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:22

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 1. The documents adopted by the European Parliament against Azerbaijan are unacceptable and biased, the Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, said at the plenary session of the country's parliament today, Trend reports.

The speaker noted that the attitude of the European Parliament to the processes taking place in Azerbaijan and the region causes great dissatisfaction, and this process has been going on for a long time.

According to her, these documents do not reflect the real situation and are often aimed at violating Azerbaijan's legitimate interests.

The speaker noted that this activity of the European Parliament is of a systematic nature:

“It's regrettable that this institution, which claims to represent European democracy, has become a tool in the hands of lobby groups and various interest groups engaged in activities against Azerbaijan,” she said.

Gafarova recalled that a few years ago, the crisis in Azerbaijan's relations with the European Parliament resulted in the adoption of serious political decisions.

"In 2015, the Azerbaijani parliament was forced to suspend interaction with the European Parliament in response to the systematic and persistent smear campaign against Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani Parliament demanded that the European Parliament take an objective position on Azerbaijan and demonstrate this approach with real steps. After this decision was made, the European Parliament took a number of steps to restore bilateral dialogue, including sending an authorized delegation of its deputies to Azerbaijan. Following these efforts by the European Parliament, the Azerbaijani Parliament, based on the interests of cooperation, adopted a decision to restore relations in September 2016," she explained.

According to the speaker, the past 10 years have shown that the European Parliament does not intend to give up its actions against Azerbaijan. After the second Karabakh war, the anti-Azerbaijani rhetoric in the organization's activities has intensified.

“The end of the thirty-year occupation of our ancestral lands under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev and the restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our state have led to an increase in the intensity of the European Parliament's provocations against Azerbaijan.

It's no coincidence that since 2021, the European Parliament has adopted 13 resolutions against Azerbaijan under various pretexts.

All this can be considered the main evidence of the criteria on which this institution actually operates.

There is no doubt that the European Parliament's targeted activities against Azerbaijan have undermined the atmosphere of trust in bilateral relations and, at the same time, dealt a crushing blow to the prospects for constructive dialogue and cooperation. It's also clear that the approach demonstrated by the organization is aimed at hindering efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in the region,” she said.

In conclusion, Gafarova noted that the Parliament of Azerbaijan cannot remain silent about the biased activities of the European Parliament against the country and will express its firm position on the issue.

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