U.S. State Department reaffirms hope for Azerbaijan-Armenia agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The U.S. President has expressed hope to see some sort of agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia soon, Tommy Pigott, Principal Deputy Spokesperson for the Department of State said during a briefing, Trend reports.

“What I can say is that both the president and the secretary have said we hope to see, speaking in general, some sort of agreement soon. They've both said that multiple times. The secretary often talks about this when he has the opportunity, when there's something to announce. We'll announce it in terms of the specifics of how that looks when we have something to announce in terms of specifics. I'm not going to speculate or get ahead of those announcements at this time,” he said.