White House publishes agenda for Trump’s meeting with Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 8. The White House has published the schedule of Trump's meetings with Aliyev and Pashinyan (Baku time), which will take place today.

Trend presents the schedule:

22:30 — President Trump meets with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan

22:35 — Bilateral meeting between Trump and Pashinyan in the Oval Office of the White House

23:05 — Signing ceremony between Trump and Pashinyan

23:10 — Trump receives the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev

23:15 — Bilateral meeting between Trump and Ilham Aliyev in the Oval Office of the White House

23:45 — Signing of document between Trump and Ilham Aliyev

00:15 — Trilateral document signing ceremony between Trump, Ilham Aliyev, and Nikol Pashinyan