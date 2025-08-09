Tajikistan welcomes signing of declaration between Azerbaijan and Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. On August 9, President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon sent a congratulatory telegram to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Aliyev,

I sincerely congratulate you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the signing of the Joint Declaration with the Republic of Armenia, which opens the way to achieving lasting peace between the two countries.

We welcome this historic event and emphasize the importance of peaceful dialogue as the only means of resolving crises and conflicts.

We are convinced that the agreements reached will create the necessary basis for the development of good-neighborly relations and partnership between the two states and, at the same time, will contribute to strengthening the foundations of stability and security in the Caucasus and expanding constructive interregional cooperation.

I take this opportunity to wish you, dear Ilham Aliyev, good health and new achievements in your responsible activities for the benefit of the friendly people of Azerbaijan," the telegram says.