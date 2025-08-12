President of Tajikistan sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Dear Ilham Heydarovich,

I sincerely congratulate you and the friendly people of Azerbaijan on the signing of the Joint Declaration with the Republic of Armenia, which paves the way for achieving lasting peace between the two countries.

We welcome this historic development and emphasize the importance of peaceful dialogue, which is the only means to address crises and conflicts.

We are confident that the agreements reached will provide the necessary framework for promoting good-neighborly relations, and will also contribute to strengthening the foundations of stability and security in the Caucasus and enhancing constructive interregional cooperation.

Dear Ilham Heydarovich, availing myself of this opportunity, I wish you robust health and success in your high state activity for the prosperity of the friendly people of Azerbaijan," the letter reads.