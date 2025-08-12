Azerbaijani Embassy in France steps in to assist family facing legal dispute

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. Since receiving information about the situation involving Azerbaijani citizens Quliyev Mahammad and Abdullayeva Gultaj, who were travelling with their two children from Germany — where they reside — to Azerbaijan via France, the Consular Section of the Azerbaijani Embassy in France has been actively engaged in the matter, the Embassy told Trend.

"We would like to note that on July 7, 2025, following a call to the embassy’s hotline, return certificates for the two children of Azerbaijani citizens Quliyev Mahammad and Abdullayeva Gultaj were issued.

On August 6, as the family attempted to leave France, they were stopped by the country’s border police, and the children were placed in temporary shelter.

French police cited a German court decision to remove the children from their parents’ custody as the reason for this action.

The case is currently under review by a local judge in France, and a decision regarding the German court’s ruling is expected. In the meantime, the parents have been allowed to meet with their children.

The Azerbaijani Embassy in France is holding meetings with the relevant French authorities and ensuring ongoing coordination. In cooperation with Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with the Diaspora, the embassy is also assisting citizens with matters related to their temporary stay in France.

The case remains under close attention," the statement reads.