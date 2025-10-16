Azerbaijan's Baku stages panel debates on 'Karabakh’s revival in context of modern communication and storytelling' (Update)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16.​ A panel session was held on the topic "The revival of Karabakh in the context of modern communication and storytelling" in Baku, Trend reports.

The Media Development Agency and the Karabakh Revival Foundation jointly organized the panel session.

The event featured Deputy Executive Director of MEDIA Natig Mammadli, British writer and researcher Graeme Wilson, member of MEDIA’s Supervisory Board Shafag Mehraliyeva, and AZERTAC photo correspondent Vugar Ibadov.

During his speech, Natig Mammadli noted that artificial intelligence is already having a significant impact on the journalism industry. He also emphasized that the theme of Karabakh’s revival remains one of the key directions for Azerbaijani media.

British researcher and writer Graham Wilson stated that the large-scale reconstruction work carried out in Karabakh serves as an example for the entire world.

Meanwhile, Shafag Mehraliyeva highlighted that Karabakh’s revival continues to be among the main topics of public discourse in Azerbaijan.

The session also included a photo presentation by AZERTAC photo correspondent Vuqar Ibadov, showcasing images depicting the reconstruction process in Karabakh.

The panel concluded with a question-and-answer session.

