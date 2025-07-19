Uzbekistan's Ipoteka Bank faces financial setbacks in 1H20205

Uzbekistan’s Ipoteka Bank has posted a substantial financial loss in the first half of 2025, marking a sharp contrast to its performance a year earlier. Despite moderate growth in income and assets, rising non-performing loans and a decline in capital have raised concerns over the bank’s financial health and credit risk exposure.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register