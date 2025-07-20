Iran’s Zanjan Province reports decrease in non-oil exports in early 2025
Non-oil exports from Iran’s Zanjan Province reached around $85 million over a three-month period, with goods sent to 20 countries including Türkiye, Iraq, and Turkmenistan. During the same time, Iran's overall non-oil exports dropped to approximately $12 billion, showing a notable decline compared to last year.
