Azerbaijani oil moves down in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port fell by $0.49, or 0.67 percent, to $72.18 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis dropped by $0.49, or 0.69 percent, to $70.87 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude increased by $0.37, or 0.64%, to $58.48 per barrel.

Brent Dated crude, produced in the North Sea, also saw a decrease of $0.32, or 0.45 percent, bringing the price down to $71.28 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

