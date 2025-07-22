Azerbaijani oil price declines

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port fell by $0.95, or 1.32 percent, to $71.23 per barrel on July 21, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis dropped by $0.99, or 1.4 percent, to $69.88 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude decreased by $0.91, or 1.56 percent, to $57.57 per barrel.

Brent Dated crude, produced in the North Sea, also saw a decrease of $0.75, or 1.05 percent, bringing the price down to $70.53 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

