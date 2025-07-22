Azerbaijan spotlights major budget funding for infrastructure in liberated regions
Azerbaijan has allocated significant funds for the reconstruction of liberated territories, with 38.8% of the annual budget directed toward infrastructure and social projects. The country’s state budget revenues in 2025 surpassed projections by 3.7%, reflecting steady economic growth and a focus on rebuilding efforts.
