Azerbaijan reveals domestic and external public debt figures
Azerbaijan’s domestic public debt reached 17.17 billion manat ($10.14 billion) as of July 1, 2025. The external public debt stood at $5.01 billion. In the first half of the year, 1.027 billion manat ($606 million) was spent on debt servicing.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy