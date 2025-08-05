Iran sheds light on amount of gas consumption in country
Iran's substantial weekly gas consumption of 4.37 billion cubic meters underscores the critical role of its vast gas reserves in powering industrial, residential, and energy sectors, highlighting the country's strategic importance in the global energy market.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy