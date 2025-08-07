Iranian Saderat Bank's revenues hit new heights

The net revenue of Iran's Saderat Bank rose by 62 percent in the first four months of the current Iranian year, reaching 76.2 trillion rials (about $132 million). Operating revenue grew 56 percent to 437 trillion rials ($755 million). The bank’s loan volume hit 8.92 quadrillion rials ($15.4 billion), while its registered capital rose 57 percent to 782 trillion rials ($1.35 billion).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register