Azerbaijan tallies VAT paid through non-cash real estate transactions
VAT refunds for residential and non-residential areas in Azerbaijan totaled 17.7 million manat ($10.4 million). The State Tax Service says this amount was returned to citizens from January to July 2025. The refund project for cashless VAT payments by construction firms is ongoing and successful.
