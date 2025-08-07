Azerbaijan's revenues via State Tax Service top forecast in 7M2025

Azerbaijan’s State Tax Service collected 10.6 billion manat ($6.23 billion) in revenues in the first seven months of 2025. This exceeded forecasts by 598 million manat ($353.8 million) or six percent. Other revenues, including 26.9 million manat ($15.9 million) from the State Property Service and 488 million manat ($288 million) from miscellaneous sources, also surpassed expectations.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register