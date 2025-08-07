Azerbaijan's revenues via State Tax Service top forecast in 7M2025
Azerbaijan’s State Tax Service collected 10.6 billion manat ($6.23 billion) in revenues in the first seven months of 2025. This exceeded forecasts by 598 million manat ($353.8 million) or six percent. Other revenues, including 26.9 million manat ($15.9 million) from the State Property Service and 488 million manat ($288 million) from miscellaneous sources, also surpassed expectations.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy