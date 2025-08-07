Azerbaijan counts installed new generation cash registers in 7M2025
The Azerbaijani State Tax Service has installed 107,755 new generation cash registers across the country. These devices have improved transaction transparency and helped prevent illegal goods circulation. In the first seven months of 2025, turnover recorded through them reached 15.19 billion manat ($8.96 billion), up 11.5 percent from the same period last year.
