Iran reports growth in airport passenger traffic to int'l destinations

International passenger traffic at Iranian airports rose by 26%, reaching 700,000 in the first two months of 2025, up from 557,000 last year. The first month saw 348,188 passengers, while the second month had 351,685. Mashhad led with 368,000 passengers, followed by Shiraz with 93,700 and Isfahan with 64,000.

