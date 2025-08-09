Iran reports growth in airport passenger traffic to int'l destinations
International passenger traffic at Iranian airports rose by 26%, reaching 700,000 in the first two months of 2025, up from 557,000 last year. The first month saw 348,188 passengers, while the second month had 351,685. Mashhad led with 368,000 passengers, followed by Shiraz with 93,700 and Isfahan with 64,000.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy