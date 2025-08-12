Azerbaijan spills beans on industrial production value in 7M2025
From January to July 2025, Azerbaijan’s industrial output was 36.6 billion manat ($21.53 billion), down 2.3 percent year-on-year. Oil and gas output fell 3.5 percent, while non-oil grew 5.5 percent. Wood processing (+88.2%) and pharmaceuticals (+81.3%) surged, but clothing (-38.3%) and furniture (-5.2%) declined.
