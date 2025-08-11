Uzbekneftegaz pushes forward fuel market stability with new price cuts

Photo: Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan’s Bukhara Refinery has begun a phased reduction in the price of AI-92 gasoline, aligning with government efforts to ensure affordable, high-quality fuel for consumers. This move, part of Uzbekneftegaz’s broader strategy to stabilize the fuel market, follows cost-optimization measures and increased production capacity.

