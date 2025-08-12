Uzbekistan comes up with significant energy savings in first seven months of 2025
Uzbekneftegaz is making significant strides in energy efficiency and sustainability, surpassing its electricity savings targets in the first seven months of 2025. Through innovative projects—from solar power installations to waste gas utilization—the company is reducing energy consumption and environmental impact while expanding clean energy production. These efforts align with Uzbekistan’s national goals to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy and optimize resource use across key industries.
