Kazakhstan, Armenia discuss bilateral ties ahead of Pashinyan’s Astana visit

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 12. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, Trend reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.

During the conversation, special attention was given to discussing bilateral agenda items in the context of the upcoming official visit of Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to Astana.

Nurtleu also warmly congratulated the Armenian Foreign Minister on the signing of the Declaration on the Establishment of Peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan following the trilateral meeting in Washington.

The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of this step for establishing lasting peace, ensuring sustainable development, and promoting prosperity in the South Caucasus region.

“The parties exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in trade, logistics, and transport, which are opening up with the implementation of agreements on unblocking regional communications,” the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry stated.

At the end of the talks, the ministers agreed to continue the political dialogue, reaffirming their commitment to further strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation.

On August 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the United States Donald Trump, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in Washington.

On the same day in Washington, as part of the meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the US Donald Trump, and Prime Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialled the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” and signed a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict discussed by the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group).