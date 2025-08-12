Chinese Sinotruk rolls out into Kazakhstani market with new high-tech truck plant
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturer Sinotruk have signed foundational agreements to establish a joint venture, Saran Machinery, in Saran city. Supported by the Kazakh government and Karaganda regional administration, the plant aims to produce up to 10,000 HOWO trucks annually, featuring advanced technologies like Kazakhstan’s first cathodic electrophoretic coating line to enhance vehicle durability.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy