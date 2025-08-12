Chinese Sinotruk rolls out into Kazakhstani market with new high-tech truck plant

Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan and Chinese commercial vehicle manufacturer Sinotruk have signed foundational agreements to establish a joint venture, Saran Machinery, in Saran city. Supported by the Kazakh government and Karaganda regional administration, the plant aims to produce up to 10,000 HOWO trucks annually, featuring advanced technologies like Kazakhstan’s first cathodic electrophoretic coating line to enhance vehicle durability.

