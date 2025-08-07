Kazakhstan doubles barley exports in 2024–2025 marketing year

Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In the 2024–2025 marketing year, Kazakhstan doubled its barley exports to 1.82 million tons, driven by a strong harvest, high demand from Iran and China, and competitive pricing. Export prices rose from $95–$99 to $161–$165 per ton, boosting farm profitability and enabling investment without additional borrowing. Total exports are projected to reach 1.9 million tons.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register