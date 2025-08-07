Kazakhstan doubles barley exports in 2024–2025 marketing year
Photo: Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan
In the 2024–2025 marketing year, Kazakhstan doubled its barley exports to 1.82 million tons, driven by a strong harvest, high demand from Iran and China, and competitive pricing. Export prices rose from $95–$99 to $161–$165 per ton, boosting farm profitability and enabling investment without additional borrowing. Total exports are projected to reach 1.9 million tons.
