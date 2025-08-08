Kazakhstan's National Bank reports drop in tenge value in July 2025
Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan
In July 2025, the Kazakhstani tenge depreciated by 4 percent to 540.72 per US dollar amid speculative pressure and low market liquidity. The National Bank of Kazakhstan intervened with $125.6 million in currency sales and sterilized 290 billion tenge ($551 million) to stabilize the market. Trading volumes rose, reflecting increased forex activity.
