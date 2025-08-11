Kazakhstan's National Bank tightens screws by raising minimum reserve rubric for banks .

Photo: National Bank of Kazakhstan

The National Bank of Kazakhstan is gradually increasing minimum reserve requirements for banks to strengthen financial stability and reduce inflation. The changes bring national regulations closer to regional standards and are being implemented in stages to allow banks time to adjust. The move aims to support economic growth and maintain the value of the national currency.

