Kazakhstan leads Central Asia in transport investment for July 2025
Photo: Kazakhstan Railways
As of July 1, 2025, Kazakhstan attracted $23.3 billion in investments - 44 percent of Central Asia’s total - for the Eurasian Transport Framework (ETF), underscoring its pivotal role in regional transport development. The Eurasian Development Bank reports that most funds support highway construction and modernization to enhance trade and transit.
