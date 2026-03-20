Kazakhstan explores opening trade office in Mongolia

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, March 20. Kazakhstan is exploring opportunities to strengthen its presence in the Mongolian market, including the potential opening of a trade office in Ulaanbaatar, Trend reports via the Ministry of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan.

The proposed office could serve as a platform for promoting Kazakh products and establishing direct engagement with Mongolian businesses.

In turn, the Mongolian side has shown strong interest in the Kazakh market and is actively exploring ways to expand its presence.

In this regard, the parties agreed to discuss with the business community the possibility of establishing reciprocal trade offices to promote national products - a Kazakh office in Ulaanbaatar and a Mongolian one in Almaty. The issue was discussed in Ulaanbaatar during the Kazakhstan–Mongolia Trade and Investment Day.

The sides also agreed to expand cooperation in agriculture and the food industry, with particular focus on grain and processed products. Kazakhstan is considering increasing exports of barley, flour, oil and fat products, rice, and confectionery to the Mongolian market.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Mongolia exceeded $133 million in 2025. At the same time, both sides noted that the potential for cooperation is significantly higher, with bilateral trade possibly reaching $500 million in the future.