Kyrgyzstan experiences uptick in mineral extraction productivity in 1H2025
Photo: Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex
Kyrgyzstan’s mining sector expanded in 1H2025, with increased output of metal ores, coal, and other minerals, despite a decline in oil and gas production. Mining contributed a notable share to overall industrial growth, which was also driven by gains in manufacturing and energy supply.
