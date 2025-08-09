Kyrgyzstan experiences uptick in mineral extraction productivity in 1H2025

Photo: Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Complex

Kyrgyzstan’s mining sector expanded in 1H2025, with increased output of metal ores, coal, and other minerals, despite a decline in oil and gas production. Mining contributed a notable share to overall industrial growth, which was also driven by gains in manufacturing and energy supply.

