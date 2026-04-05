Nine people killed in airstrikes in Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad provinces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 5. Nine people were killed and eight wounded in US and Israeli airstrikes in Iran's Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad provinces, rector of the Iranian University of Medical Sciences Yassoj Ruqayya Panahi told local media, Trend reports.

According to her, 5 people were killed and 8 were injured in the Kuh Siyah area of ​​the Kohgiluyeh district, and 4 people were killed in the Wazak and Kakan areas of the Boyerahmed district.

The governor of Kohgiluyeh district said that after the downing of the American F15 fighter jet in Iranian airspace, the American side increased the number of flights over the province's airspace to search for the pilots, citing the possibility that the pilots ejected in the provinces of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer Ahmad.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched military operations against Iran, striking major cities, including Tehran. The White House cited missile and nuclear threats originating from the Islamic Republic as justification for the attacks. The strikes reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, along with several other senior officials. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps announced a large-scale retaliatory operation against Israel and has targeted U.S. facilities across Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Qatar, Kuwait, the UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, and Syria using ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and drones.

The conflict has placed the region’s energy infrastructure and maritime shipping under serious threat. Due to security tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, global oil prices have risen significantly. Iran fully controls the Strait of Hormuz and allows passage only to vessels it deems necessary.

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