Türkiye Materials 10 August 2025 21:53 (UTC +04:00)
Türkiye's seismic situation is under close observation - minister
Photo: Turkish Ministry of Internal Affairs

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 10. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya made a statement regarding the 6.1-magnitude earthquake that struck Türkiye's Balikesir province, Trend reports.

The minister said that the Turkish Disaster Management Agency (AFAD), as well as all employees of other relevant agencies in the country, immediately began surveying the area in connection with the earthquake, which was felt in Istanbul and neighboring provinces.

It was noted that currently no negative consequences are observed. The seismic situation is under close attention.

Citizens were warned not to enter their homes.

