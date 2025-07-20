I am very pleased with the development of Azerbaijani media - President Ilham Aliyev

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 20. “I am very pleased with the development of Azerbaijani media. I am truly glad that today our media has earned great credibility not only domestically, but also internationally – and I say this with complete sincerity,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

“Today, Azerbaijani media is capable of protecting national interests. It has achieved great success in exposing baseless accusations against Azerbaijan through solid arguments, thorough analysis, and factual evidence. Our media not only defends national interests, but also, when necessary, goes on the offensive – and that is also important. In sports, they sometimes say that the best defense is a good offense,” the head of state noted.

President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijani media is now fully capable of responding to any slanderous or hostile campaign, and this is a very important reality.