Victims of Armenian armed forces’ attacks, mine explosions, and torture in captivity testify in court (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. On August 7, the Baku Military Court continued open hearings on the criminal cases against Armenian citizens, including Arayik Harutyunyan, Arkadi Ghukasyan, Bako Sahakyan, Davit Ishkhanyan, David Babayan, Levon Mnatsakanyan, and others. The defendants face charges relating to crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes - including orchestrating and waging aggressive war, genocide, and violations of the laws and customs of war - as well as terrorism, financing terrorism, and the forcible seizure and retention of power. These charges stem from Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The trial, presided over by Judge Zeynal Aghayev, with Judges Jamal Ramazanov and Anar Rzayev (reserve judge Gunel Samadova), ensured that each defendant was provided with legal counsel and an interpreter in their preferred language.

The session was attended by the accused, their lawyers, multiple victims, their legal heirs or representatives, and state prosecutors.

Judge Aghayev introduced the panel of judges, prosecutors, interpreters, and other court personnel to victims attending for the first time, explaining their legal rights and responsibilities.

He also announced the receipt of new documents, including notifications that some invited victims were abroad, one had passed away, and other procedural updates. These were added to the case file without objection from the parties.

Ulviyya Abdurrahmanova, legal heir of Hafiz Abdurrahmanov, said her husband was killed in the 2020 Patriotic War in the Tartar-Aghdara direction.

Adil Ibrahimli, legal heir of Khagani Ibrahimov, said his father was killed in 1994 fighting Armenian armed forces.

Bayram Asgarov, legal heir of Kamran Asgarov, reported his son’s death in the 2020 Patriotic War.

Javid Huseynov, legal heir of Javad Huseynov, testified his son was killed due to Armenian provocations during the Patriotic War.

Sakhavat Huseynov and Polad Valikhanov reported shrapnel injuries from Armenian provocations during the 2016 April battles.

Tural Khalilov and Murad Gulaliyev stated they were wounded in Lachin on November 16, 2021, due to a sudden Armenian armed forces attack.

Rusif Safarov testified that on September 19, 2023, he sustained three bullet wounds from sniper fire by Armenian army remnants and illegal armed groups in Khojaly.

Nihad Imanov, Vusal Babayev, Aykhan Nasibov, Ilkin Mammadzade, Etibar Mammadov, Nusret Huseynov, Nemat Suleymanov, Nail Guliyev, Ramil Adigozalov, Zahid Gafarov, Javid Mammadli, Sanham Mustafayev, Chingiz Mustafayev, Emin Eminov, Selman Mammadov, Rufat Novruzov, and Yusif Asadullayev reported injuries from Armenian gunfire during the 2020 Patriotic War.

Sabit Bayramzade, Elmaddin Ismayilov, and Ayaz Hasanli stated they were injured by mine explosions during the Patriotic War.

Kanan Nasirov, responding to prosecutor Nasir Bayramov, reported severe injuries from Armenian gunfire during the Tovuz battles on July 12, 2020.

Gilman Huseynov testified that on August 2, 2022, he was injured in a mine explosion during demining in Fuzuli’s Garakhanbayli village, resulting in the amputation of his right leg. Responding to Senior Assistant to the Prosecutor General Vusal Aliyev, he noted two others were also injured.

Ramin Aliyev, answering Special Assistant to the Prosecutor General Tugay Rahimli, stated he was wounded on October 8, 2022, in a mine explosion while constructing the Aghdam-Fuzuli highway.

Sharif Aliyev testified that in November 2020, during the Patriotic War, he was wounded and captured in Khojavend. He endured beatings and various forms of torture in captivity. Responding to prosecutor Fuad Musayev, he recounted being taken to Yerevan after capture, having been shot in the chest and both legs beforehand. Armenian soldiers demanded he repeat phrases in Russian and Armenian, shooting his right foot when he refused. Responding to accused David Babayan, he stated four fellow soldiers were martyred before his capture, and another wounded Azerbaijani soldier was killed by a “finishing shot” by Armenian forces. Aliyev was returned to Azerbaijan on December 15, 2020, and underwent surgery in Ganja, as confirmed in response to accused Davit Ishkhanyan.

Jeyhun Tanriverdiyev reported being captured by Armenian forces in July 1997 during military service and returned to Azerbaijan on September 17, 1999. Responding to prosecutor Vusal Abdullayev, he stated he was beaten, insulted, and tortured during captivity.

Nail Rajabli testified that on January 1, 1998, in Beylagan, he was captured by Armenian forces. Held in Khankendi, Shusha, and Yerevan prisons, he was returned to Azerbaijan on July 18, 2000. Responding to prosecutor Tarana Mammadova, he reported injuries, a broken finger, beatings, and torture during captivity.

Amil Aliyev and Murad Sadig reported injuries during Azerbaijan’s anti-terror operations in September 2023.

Samir Jabiyev stated he was wounded by a bullet on August 17, 2010, in Gadabay due to Armenian ceasefire violations.

Sadraddin Murshudov testified that on February 2, 1997, during military service, he was injured and captured by Armenian forces. Held in Shusha and Khankendi, he endured beatings and torture based on ethnic hatred, suffering severe trauma. He was returned to Azerbaijan on October 25, 1999.

Arzu Mukhtarov reported being wounded and captured on July 12, 1992, in Murovdagh, taken to Khankendi, and tortured. He was released on May 14, 1994, for ransom.

Yunis Ismayilov stated he was wounded and captured in 1993 during battles in Aghdam, released on May 10, 1996. He endured torture, including forced tooth extractions.

Tabriz Balayev, Farhad Guliyev (civilian), Yashar Mammadov (civilian), Asif Taghiyev, Adalat Naghiyev (civilian), Sayyad Abdullayev (civilian), Miralam Isayev, Parvin Abbasov, Absalam Javadzade, and Kamran Sultanli reported injuries from Armenian provocations at various times.

Araz Abbasov testified he was captured on June 5, 1993, released on August 24, 1993, and endured beatings and torture during captivity.

Nusret Azizov reported being captured on February 1, 1994, in Fuzuli’s Abdurrahmanli village, returned to Azerbaijan on May 12, 1995, and subjected to beatings and torture.

Mohlat Mahmudov stated he was wounded and captured on July 23, 1993, in Aghdam battles. He endured severe torture, frequent beatings, and inhumane treatment. He witnessed an Azerbaijani prisoner shot dead and escaped with another prisoner, Mehman, in November 1993.

Valhad Mammadov (June 16, 1993–May 10, 1996) and Jamaladdin Aliyev (August 14–20, 1995) reported captivity, with Mammadov released for ransom. Both endured torture.

Victims also responded to questions from the accused, their defense attorneys, and their own representatives.

The trial is scheduled to continue on August 8.

Fifteen defendants of Armenian origin are accused in the criminal case concerning numerous crimes committed during the aggressive war waged by the Armenian state - including the aforementioned criminal association - on the territory of Azerbaijan, in violation of domestic and international legal norms. These crimes were committed for the purpose of military aggression against Azerbaijan and were carried out under the direct leadership and participation of the Armenian state, officials of its state institutions, its armed forces, and illegal armed formations, through their written and verbal orders, instructions, and guidelines; material, technical, and personnel support; centralized management; as well as under strict control and under the leadership and direct or indirect participation of Robert Sedraki Kocharyan, Serzh Azati Sargsyan, Vazgen Mikaeli Manukyan, Vazgen Zaveni Sargsyan, Samvel Andraniki Babayan, Vitali Mikaeli Balasanyan, Zori Hayki Balayan, Seyran Musheghi Ohanyan, Arshavir Surenovich Garamyan, Monte Charles Melkonyan, and others.

The following individuals - Arayik Vladimiri Harutyunyan, Arkadi Arshaviri Ghukasyan, Bako Sahaki Sahakyan, Davit Rubeni Ishkhanyan, David Azatini Manukyan, Davit Klimi Babayan, Levon Henrikovich Mnatsakanyan, Vasili Ivani Beglaryan, Erik Roberti Ghazaryan, Davit Nelsoni Allahverdiyan, Gurgen Homeri Stepanyan, Levon Romiki Balayan, Madat Arakelovich Babayan, Garik Grigori Martirosyan, and Melikset Vladimiri Pashayan - are being charged under the following articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan: Article 100 (planning, preparing, initiating, and waging a war of aggression); Article 102 (attacking persons or organizations enjoying international protection); Article 103 (genocide); Article 105 (extermination of the population); Article 106 (enslavement); Article 107 (deportation or forced displacement of population); Article 109 (persecution); Article 110 (enforced disappearance of persons); Article 112 (deprivation of liberty contrary to international law); Article 113 (torture); Article 114 (mercenary service); Article 115 (violation of the laws and customs of warfare); Article 116 (violation of international humanitarian law during armed conflict); Article 118 (military robbery); Article 120 (intentional murder); Article 192 (illegal entrepreneurship); Article 214 (terrorism); Article 214-1 (financing terrorism); Article 218 (creation of a criminal organization); Article 228 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, and possession of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and devices); Article 270-1 (acts threatening aviation security); Article 277 (assassination of a state official or public figure); Article 278 (forcible seizure and retention of power, forcible change of the constitutional structure of the state); Article 279 (creation of armed groups not provided for by law); and additional articles.