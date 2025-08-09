Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
OSCE stands ready to fulfil its task for implementation of August 8 Joint Declaration

Politics Materials 9 August 2025 20:11 (UTC +04:00)
Photo: OSCE

Ingilab Mammadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. We welcome the August 8 Joint Declaration signed in Washington D.C., congratulate Armenia and Azerbaijan on this development, and commend President Donald Trump of the U.S.A. for his role in bringing it about, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) said in a statement, Trend reports.

According to the statement, the OSCE remains committed to all efforts aimed at bringing lasting peace and stability to both countries.

“The OSCE stands ready to fulfil its task for the implementation of the August 8 Joint Declaration,” it concluded.

