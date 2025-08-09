Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss issues of strategic alliance

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. A telephone conversation was held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan Bakhtiyor Saidov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan warmly congratulated on the agreements reached between Azerbaijan and the United States during the visit of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the United States, as well as on the historic achievements in the process of normalizing relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

It was noted that the signed documents are of great importance for ensuring peace and stability in the region. It was emphasized that the initialing of the peace treaty, as well as the joint call for the elimination of the OSCE Minsk process and relevant structures are a significant contribution to the establishment of peace.

During the telephone conversation, issues arising from the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan were discussed, including plans for the implementation of the agreements reached on multifaceted cooperation.