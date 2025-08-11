SecGen of GUAM congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. Secretary-General of GUAM Altai Efendiev sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Excellency,

Allow me, on behalf of the Secretariat of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development-GUAM, to extend our most sincere congratulations to You, and in your person, to the people of Azerbaijan, on the truly historic landmark breakthrough in bringing closer just and lasting peace between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and, as a result, in the whole region.

The initialing of a Peace Agreement between the two countries in Washington, in the Oval Office in the presence and under the witness of the President of the USA, is a milestone achievement of Azerbaijani diplomacy under your leadership. No doubt, this new development will introduce new dynamics and reshape the geopolitical balance in the region, promoting and strengthening international peace and cooperation.

This triumphant achievement in the pursuit of peace through strength was possible only after the glorious victory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the liberation of the occupied territories and the complete restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty within the internationally recognized borders of the country.

We also acknowledge that this is your personal victory as a national leader and a great statesman! We wish you further success in your struggle to win peace in a highly turbulent and challenging international environment!

We highly praise your principled stance, personal commitment, and laborious efforts in supporting the GUAM MS in their struggle to preserve their independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty. As always, we stand ready as a regional organization to support your policies towards peace, stability, cooperation, and prosperity in the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea region.

Excellency,

Once again, please accept our heartfelt congratulations on this remarkable occasion and our wishes for further success in pursuing your peaceful agenda! We wish peace, progress, and prosperity to the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan!

Sincerely Yours, " the letter reads.