Lithuania backs EU semiconductor strategy to secure supply chains

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 13. Lithuania is set to join the European Semiconductor Coalition by signing its official declaration—an EU strategic initiative aimed at boosting the continent’s technological leadership in the semiconductor sector, Trend reports.

This move underscores Lithuania’s commitment to advancing the industry, enhancing technological self-sufficiency, and ensuring secure supply chains.

“Lithuania already has a strong foundation for high-tech development—with more than 50 companies operating in the sector and a laser industry exporting to over 80 countries. We also have strong research institutions that train highly qualified specialists. Joining the European Semiconductor Coalition is a strategic step that will further integrate Lithuania’s potential into Europe’s semiconductor ecosystem,” said Minister of Economy and Innovation Lukas Savickas.

The declaration outlines three strategic goals: driving economic prosperity and competitiveness, strengthening Europe’s technological independence, and ensuring resilience in critical sectors such as energy, transportation, defense, and artificial intelligence (AI).

By engaging in the initiative, Lithuania seeks to enhance the strategic emphasis on augmenting Europe's semiconductor fabrication capacities and cultivating value chains within the less-developed EU member jurisdictions.



Membership will catalyze new avenues for engagement in EU funding mechanisms, facilitate participation in transnational research initiatives, and enhance the capacity to leverage investments in advanced technological sectors.

The coalition’s declaration will also feed into the planned review of the EU Chips Act, informally referred to as “Chips Act 2.0.”

Lithuania continues to strengthen its position in the semiconductor field with the creation of the national competence center ChipsC²-LT, which will unite the country’s leading scientific and engineering expertise.

The center will give businesses and academic institutions easier access to the infrastructure, knowledge, and partnerships needed to accelerate semiconductor technology development.

