Turkmenistan’s foreign trade shows modest growth in first half of 2025

The bulk of exports is natural gas, most of which (about 40 billion cubic meters in 2024) is supplied to China. Petroleum products, textiles and chemical products are also exported. Turkmenistan imports a wide range of goods, including machinery and equipment, vehicles, food and consumer goods. The largest importers are Türkiye, Russia and the UAE.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register