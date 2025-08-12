State Concern Turkmennebit bids tender for purchase of chemical products
The tender is open to manufacturers and exclusive distributors only. Interested participants are invited to submit an application indicating the full name, legal status, country of registration, and details.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy