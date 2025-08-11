Azerbaijan sheds light on foreign investment in fixed capital in country
Azerbaijan's fixed capital foreign investment and private sector funding surged significantly in H1 2025, reflecting strong economic reforms and improved investor confidence.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy