Kazakhstan sees surge in interbank transactions in 1H2025

In the first half of 2025, Kazakhstan experienced significant growth in interbank transactions, both in volume and value, through its national payment systems. The Interbank Money Transfer System (IMTS) and the Interbank Clearing System saw increased usage compared to the same period in the previous year, reflecting heightened financial activity and efficiency in the country’s banking sector.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register