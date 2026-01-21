Azerbaijan elevates international road cargo shipments in 2025
In 2025, Azerbaijan experienced growth in both the value and volume of international cargo transported by road. The total amount of cargo transported increased compared to the previous year, with both exports and imports showing positive trends. The rise in both value and volume reflects the country's growing trade activities.
