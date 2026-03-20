Kyrgyzstan reaches out to global partners for 'Bishkek+25' Mountain Summit

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, March 18. Kyrgyzstan has extended an invitation to international partners to participate at the highest level in the 2nd Global Mountain Summit "Bishkek+25", which is scheduled to take place in October 2027. Trend reports via the Kyrgyz MFA.

Meanwhile, this summit will mark the conclusion of the "Five Years of Action" initiative.

The invitation was officially announced on March 18, 2026, at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) headquarters in New York. The announcement was made during a high-level meeting of member states from the Mountain Group, established under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC, Bonn, Germany), and the Group of Friends of Mountain Countries at the UN. The meeting was held under the initiative and support of the Permanent Mission of Kyrgyzstan to the United Nations.

The event was attended by Edil Baisalov, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic.

Discussions at the meeting centered on the practical steps required for the successful implementation of the "Five Years of Action for the Development of Mountain Regions (2023–2027)." In particular, the session addressed key priorities, upcoming initiatives, and plans from the international mountain community. Participants also deliberated on the integration of the mountain agenda into global climate and environmental frameworks, as well as enhancing partnerships and broadening access to financing.

Representatives of the permanent missions of more than 20 mountain countries, along with international organizations, including UNDP, FAO, and South-South cooperation mechanisms, took part in the meeting.